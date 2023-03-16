Prosser, Joseph E., was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of the late Suzanne Prosser (nee Behney); loving father of Timothy (Sharda) Prosser, Daniel (Leslie) Prosser and Amy Prosser; adoring grandfather of Olivia, Sophie, Rhys and Quinn Prosser; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Road 63119, on Monday, March 20, from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Catholic Charities of St. Louis appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.