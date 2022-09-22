Joseph A. Bottani, III Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated Sep 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bottani, Joseph A. III. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, Sept. 29, 4 to 8 p.m. Private service will be held at Chaminade Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest Edition e-Edition Webster-Kirkwood Times Sep 16, 2022 Garage Sales AFFTON, HEEGE VIEW SUBDIVISION, 9/24, 8-12. (near Southwest corner of Heege and MacKenzie). Save DES PERES, 12009 CHALTENHAM DRIVE, 9/23 & 9/24, 9-2. Home and holiday decor, household & much more! Save FENTON, 1723 SMIZER MILL ROAD, Saturday 9/24, 8-2, Sunday 9/25, 9-2. ESTATE SALE! Whole-house estate with lots of tools, appliances, mobility scooters, riding mower, collectibles, furniture, records, desks, vintage tech, more! Save KIRKWOOD, 136 N. HOLMES AVE., Saturday 9/24, 8a.m.- noon. THREE-HOUSEHOLD YARD SALE! Household & kitchen items, furniture, lots of games, books and artwork. Lawn mower, , cushions, jars, vases and much more! Save WEBSTER GARDENS NEIGHBORHOOD SALE! Saturday, 9/24, 8-noon. Everything including the kitchen sink. Come find your treasure! Save WEBSTER, 223 Sylvester, 9/24, 8a.m. Home goods, toys, clothes (kids & adult), LOTS MORE! Save 314-647-1049. BUYING ONE GOOD PIECE TO ENTIRE ESTATES . From antiques to mid-century and everything in between. Call for a no obligation offer. TIN ROOF ANTIQUES, ask for Jon (Since 1979). Save