While Buzzing Love encourages more kindness all the time, we’re gearing up for our “big day” of the year later this month — and we’d love for you to join us.
Held every year on June 29, “Buzzing Love Day” is a celebration of love and kindness. It’s about making your corner of the world just a little bit better and a little bit brighter. Wherever you happen to be on June 29, we invite you to practice a random, or not-so-random, act of kindness. We also encourage you to share that kindness on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to help encourage and inspire others to participate.
Although Buzzing Love has spread to several states and even other parts of the world in the six years since its inception, our special day each year has its start in Webster Groves. It also holds the most special place in my heart.
Buzzing Love Day began as a way to honor the life and memory of my dad, longtime Webster Groves resident Gary A. Baranyai, who was tragically killed on June 29, 2014. A loving husband and devoted father, he loved his family fiercely. An amazing friend, a man with an infectious and unforgettable laugh who made so many others smile ... a proud Marine, the hardest working man I’ve ever known and the world’s best dad. He loved to skydive and never knew a stranger.
On the first anniversary of his death, my husband and best friends set up a secret Facebook group, invited others and asked everyone to practice a “Good Deed for Gary,” as a way to ease the pain of what would be a difficult day for my family. When the day arrived with the surprise of constant acts of kindness in memory of my dad, I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t. It was truly amazing. I’ve never been so overwhelmed with love and kindness, or been so grateful — and I still am.
From Missouri to California and Maine to Florida, and dozens of places between, people brightened their corners of the world with kindness. They baked cookies for firefighters, helped neighbors, wrote thank you notes to teachers, over-tipped waiters, bought coffee for the next person in line, left quarters at the car wash, put a positive note on someone’s car in the parking lot, volunteered with charities and so much more. It was incredible.
You never know how much your kindness could help someone. It’s those small acts of kindness that can make a big difference in someone’s day — and their life. I know because that’s what it did for me. Buzzing Love Day — and all that Buzzing Love has since become — has helped save my life. I want to keep sharing that love and paying it forward. I want someone else to feel less alone in their pain. I want someone else to know that love still exists even in the deepest grief, that there are people who care and that there is still good in the world.
But if you want more kindness in the world, you have to put it there. I hope you’ll join us in doing that for Buzzing Love Day on June 29, and many other days, too. Because everyone has a story, and everyone has a struggle. Because when the pain shatters us, it’s the love and kindness that saves us.
For more information or to request two free bracelets to help buzz the love, follow Buzzing Love on Facebook and Instagram or visit buzzinglove.org.