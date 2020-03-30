The Kirkwood City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m., will take place via Zoom webinar.
Members of the public can join the webinar as an “attendee.” Attendees can view the webinar on a desktop, laptop or mobile device including smartphones or iPads by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/677651358
People can also dial-in to listen to the webinar with the following information:
US: +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 677 651 358
Attendees will be in view/listen only mode throughout the the webinar except for the public comment’s portion of the meeting. Attendees may “virtually” raise their hands and with permission from the host, be recognized to speak. (That does not apply to attendees who call in.)
For anyone who can’t join the meeting via the Zoom webinar, the meeting will also be broadcast live on the city of Kirkwood’s Facebook page.