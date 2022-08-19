This is the time of year for annual maintenance of your cool-season lawn, the kind that stays green most of the year, not just in the summer.
John Hensley, a St. Louis master gardener will present a one hour free lawn talk. He will discuss how to improve lawns and even how to start over from scratch. Of course, his talk will include lots of information about caring for your lawn.
Dates for the talk are Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. at the MU Extension Office, 132 E. Monroe in Kirkwood. Seats are limited, so call 314-400-7657 to reserve a seat.
Hensley has been a master gardener since 2008 and volunteers weekly at the Missouri Botanical Garden and is a member of the Master Gardener Speakers’ Bureau.