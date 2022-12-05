I don’t understand all the print the Times has given toward efforts to halt Kevin Johnson’s execution. He clearly killed Sgt. McEntee. Twice. The article provided many justifications for his actions, of which there are none.
There was no mention of the horrific, life-long devastation and pain his children, wife, family and friends have to endure. I find that unconscionable. It was all about Johnson, nothing about how deliberate and cold blooded his actions were.
The only justice Johnson deserves is to be executed twice.
Cathie Guirl
Kirkwood