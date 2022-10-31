I can’t help but be dismayed by the show of support for convicted murderer Kevin Johnson of Kirkwood. I remember this case very well. The man is a convicted, cold-blooded vicious killer who took a father, husband and friend away from his family. While there are some in society who apparently support this type of behavior, there are others who demand justice for the slain police officer and his family. Johnson made his decision that day, now we all live with the consequences. So should he!
Wes Strickland
Webster Groves