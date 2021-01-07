Dodson, John Wid Sr., 91, peacefully passed away on Dec. 17 in his home of 51 years in Kirkwood. Born in 1929 in Kirksville, Missouri, he enjoyed celebrating his birthday on Feb. 3, 4, and 7. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as part of the occupation force shortly after WWII. John’s beloved wife Rita and son Mark preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Dale; sister Jewel; children John, Jr. (Kathy), Sheila, Gina Jaksetic (Jim), and Chris (Robin); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews spanning three generations.
He lived in Kirkwood for over 60 years and was very active in the community. He was a past president of the Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce, past chairman of the Kirkwood Green Tree Festival, member of the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment, and past Kirkwood Citizen of the Year. He coached teams at St. Peter’s and in the local Khoury baseball league. He was an Oasis tutor in the Kirkwood School District and recipient of a KSD Foundation Volunteer Award. In the mid 1960s, he exposed the John Birch Society’s negative policies and practices after experiencing their impact
in his hometown of Centralia, Missouri, while growing up. He joined Color-Art in 1959 and retired in 1992 as part-owner after reveling in the arts of sales and breaking in salesmen and designers.
He had many talents and hobbies including entertaining poolside, managing backyard volleyball and badminton tournaments, fine tuning his own art of Bocce ball, hacking and sandbagging on the golf course, gardening and landscaping, and befriending the baby rabbits in his backyard until they got big enough to start eating all of his flowers. He was a homemade ice cream enthusiast, hammock connoisseur and pied piper of children and neighborhood dogs.
He will be missed by family and friends alike. His family is forever appreciative of those angels on earth who loved and helped care for John over the past several years — Lisette, Sunny, Carol, Kathy, Laresa, Kirsten and Charon — and grateful for the amazing staff of Heartland Hospice.
A private graveside service was held Jan. 2, 2021. The family will receive friends and family for a celebration of his life on July 3, 2021, at his home in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Magic House in Kirkwood, St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood, or a charity of your choice.