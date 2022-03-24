Voda, John, passed away March 5, 2022. He was the dear husband of Karen Henson Voda; and the loving father of Megan, Bridget, and Caitlin. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Juanita Voda; and his brother, Paul Voda. He is survived by his wife; his children; and his beloved siblings, Susanne (Tom) Metzler, Joe (Patti) Voda, Jean-Marie Nilges, and sister-in-law, Jenny Voda. John was a cherished uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend.
John loved being a dad to his three daughters. He proudly worked at AT&T for 15 years. He enjoyed being active through biking and kayaking. John was devoted to his Catholic faith.
Visitation and refreshments April 2, 2022, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel gym, 7622 Sutherland Ave., Shrewsbury, MO 63119. Mass at 2 p.m. in the church.
Donations: Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, 1300 Strassner Dr., Brentwood, MO 63144