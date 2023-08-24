Sugrue, John Thurman, “Sugar,” 78, of Glendale, Missouri, passed peacefully on Aug. 15. John lovingly leaves behind his wife, Kathryn (Kitty) Kelsey Sugrue; his sister, Patty Rutherford (Wally); his daughter, Lisa Sugrue Collins (Richard); his son, John Daniel Sugrue; his daughter, Katherine Madden Goodman (Eric Markovich); his grandchildren, Abaigeal Ann (Abbey) Sugrue, John Madden Sugrue II, John Daniel Collins, Jeffrey Robert Stoffer, Claire Madison Goodman, Avery Lynn Sugrue, and Chase Dean Goodman; step-son, Bay Miltenberger (Paula), step-daughter, Ann Miltenberger Boles (Brad); and step-son Edward (Ted) Miltenberger (Jennifer); as well as numerous loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Madden Sugrue; his mother, Mildred Ellen Sugrue; and sisters, Diane Kerley and Mary Beth Sugrue Shakiba (Mass).
Visitation for John was at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the funeral service on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m., at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. For full obituary visit www. osfuneralhomes.com.