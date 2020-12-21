John M. Thomas, student services director for the Webster Groves School District, has announced that he will retire at the end of the school year.
During his 29-year career with the district, he said that he has “worked with outstanding, caring and talented educators, and had the opportunity to be a part of the lives of exceptional, remarkable and pretty cool students.”
Besides his current position, Thomas has also been a social studies teacher, assistant principal, A+ coordinator and a coach at the high school.