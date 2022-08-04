Kellogg, John “Skip” Reginald, Jr., of Webster Groves, passed away on July 3, 2022. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on Dec. 4, 1950, to the late John R. and Betsy Dunn Kellogg, and is survived by his siblings, David (Denise), Cynthia (Rick) Leonardi, Julie (Chuck) Kaiser, and Doug (Michelle); and nine nieces and nephews.
Skip grew up in Webster Groves, but his quest for adventure drew him to Phoenix, where he spent most of his adult life camping, hiking, golfing and enjoying the great outdoors. He always considered Webster Groves his home, frequently visiting St. Louis and returning to Phoenix with an Imo’s pizza tucked away in his suitcase.
Skip was an avid reader, animal lover and steadfast St. Louis Cardinals fan. Rarely missing a broadcast, his loyalty to the Cardinals never wavered. Skip returned to Webster Groves permanently last year to be closer to family and will be remembered by all as kind-hearted, quick-witted and cheerful.
Donations in his memory may be made to ECC Nepal — eccnepal.org — or to the charity of your choice. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.