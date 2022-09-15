Cronin, John Robert, passed away at the age of 80 on Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Potthoff Cronin; daughter, Juliet Adeline Cronin of St. Louis; daughter, Bridget Cronin Smith (Kenny) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Anne, Gordon, Robert, and Kenny; daughter, Roxanne Cronin Oesch (Dave) of St. Louis; grandchildren, Adeline and Henry; sister, Elizabeth Anne Dawson (Todd Cunningham) of Alexandria, Virginia; brother, James Aloysius Cronin (Bev Temmer) of Mukilteo, Washington; and nieces and nephews.
John was born June 1, 1942, in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Aloysius and Clara Rose Cronin. The family moved to Richmond, Virginia, while John was in elementary school. He was a proud graduate of Benedictine College Preparatory School in Richmond. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, where he met his wife, Joan.
John started Craftwell Homes, a mobile home business, first moving and setting up homes, then opening a dealership. Eventually he owned and operated mobile home communities in the St. Louis area.
John was one of the community leaders of Save the Heart of Webster, a successful effort to stop a St. Louis County proposal to widen Elm Avenue in Webster Groves. John, along with neighbors, made hearts by hand, some of which still hang on houses on Elm today, while Elm Avenue remains a two-lane road. He also served on the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Commission.
Outside of work, John’s passion was wine. He enjoyed tasting and collecting wine, over time amassing a sizable cellar. Sharing a perfectly-aged bottle (and a story to go with it) with friends and family was one of his favorite things.
When their three girls were in elementary school, John and Joan began exploring Western Europe on trips that used as many forms of transportation as John could find. There were luxury diesel trains with dining cars in Spain, electric trains in England, the London tube, a week living on a narrow boat in the Midlands canals, speeding taxis in Rome and navigating narrow mountain roads in a tiny rental car in Greece and the former Yugoslavia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory School in Richmond.
A memorial service will be held a future date.