Durbin, John Reed passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Sallie Hubbard Durbin; father of Kathleen (Frank) Curotto, Amy (Michael) Herd, Elizabeth (Robert) Nix and John, Jr.; grandfather of Sarah Elliott, Molly (Marco) Tischer, Claire Herd, Elizabeth (Gregory) Kueneke, Taylor Curotto, and Kyle and Lauren Nix; great-grandfather of Margaret and Michael Elliott, and Lane and Willa Kueneke. He was born to the late Otie Linn and Howard Dubin, M.D.; brother of the late Howard, Linn, James (Mary Lu), William (Rose) and Jane (William Jensen); brother-in-law of Joan Butcher; uncle, cousin and friend.
John graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory School and St. Louis University. He served in the United States Air Force. John and Sallie were All-American world champion skeet shooters. John holds the 1970 12-Gauge World Title and was inducted into the Missouri Skeet Shooting Association Hall of Fame in 1982.
Memorial mass is private. A celebration of life reception will be held on Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at the Missouri Athletic Club, 1777 Des Peres Road, for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of John to the National Skeet Shooting Association at mynssa.nssa-nsca.org/?s=donate. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.