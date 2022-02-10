Kelly, John P. “Jack,” 83, passed away at home on Feb. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and fortified by the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. He was born on July 1, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, and was the fifth of seven children of Owen and Elizabeth (Dunne) Kelly. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia; and his brother, Owen.
He was the devoted husband for 55 years of Kathleen Kelly (nee Phelan); beloved father of Paul (Margaret) Kelly, Karen (Lenny) Delvecchio, and James (Molly) Kelly; loving grandfather of Mary Ellen Kelly, Katie Kelly, Bridget Kelly, Colin Delvecchio, Jack Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Charlie Kelly, and Maggie Kelly; and beloved uncle of many.
Jack graduated from Mary Queen of Peace grade school and Eugene Coyle Marianist High School, where he was president and salutatorian of his senior class. He graduated from Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, in 1960 with a bachelor of arts in mathematics and from St. Louis University in 1964 with a master of arts in mathematics. He had a long and successful professional career at McDonnell Douglas and Boeing, where he led a department of systems analysts. After retiring from Boeing, he established himself as a freelance database consultant. He served six years in the Missouri Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in June 6, 1968.
He was a lifelong member of Mary Queen of Peace parish and was involved in the Men’s Club and Saint Vincent de Paul Society there. He was an avid reader and enjoyed challenging his bright and active intellect with science and math questions. He loved Hank Williams, Frank Sinatra, Pavarotti and early Broadway musicals. He also enjoyed golf, travel, bridge and fixing things. With his quick wit, hilarious sense of humor and genuine friendliness, he was well liked by everyone he met, and he truly loved time spent with friends and family.
As Jack was remembered in his high school year book, “He liked to like people, and therefore people liked him.” The friends he made in high school remained some of his closest throughout his life. He was a loving and sentimental husband and an extremely proud father and grandfather.
Visitation Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Interment at St. Peter Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or St. Vincent De Paul - Mary Queen of Peace. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.