Murphy, John, 62, passed away on the evening of Monday, March 13, 2023, in San Diego, California. He unexpectedly lost his life due to complications during a brief battle with acute leukemia. He was born Aug. 22, 1960, in St. Louis. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Geraldine Murphy; his brother, James; and his nephew, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; and his two sons, Danny and Dylan.
He was a graduate of Webster Groves High School, Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri as a doctor in dental surgery. He was also a decorated U.S. Navy Veteran with over 20 years of service that included deployment during Desert Storm.
He moved to North County San Diego and remained in San Marcos for the rest of his life. In that time he was a practicing dentist, a caring husband and father, and an avid outdoorsman. Whether it be mountain biking, backpacking, snowboarding, or cycling along the California coast, he greeted every day with an unfailing energy until his last. His equanimity and incredible fortitude are remembered and revered by everyone he met. Though he seldom expressed it, he loved — and was loved — profoundly.
He will be cremated and have his ashes spread at the landscapes he knew and loved best.