Buford, John Morgan, 64, of Sugar Grove, North Carolina, passed away Oct. 29, 2021, at his home in the mountains.
He was born May 12, 1957, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to the late Morgan Buford Jr. and Sally Huron Larsen.
He grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, and Charlotte, North Carolina, spending summers at his grandparent’s home in Spread Eagle with loving family and friends.
He graduated from Appalachian State University with a major in physics and philosophy.
On Sept. 1, 2001, at Spread Eagle, he was married to Laura Jo Wollpert. It was a loving marriage which celebrated 20 years. They welcomed their beloved daughter, Claire, into the world on Aug. 25, 2005.
John was a passionate skier and white water kayaker, experiencing many travel adventures.
Growing up and throughout his life, there were many canine companions.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; cherished daughter Claire (16); sister Shelby (Peter) Merckx; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
We have had a golden life. We have had the best.
We will continue to walk these trails ... with all of our dogs.