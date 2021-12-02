Mr. Buford

Buford, John  Morgan, 64, of  Sugar  Grove, North  Carolina,  passed  away  Oct. 29, 2021, at his  home  in the  mountains.  

He  was  born  May  12, 1957,  in  Iron  Mountain, Michigan, to  the  late  Morgan  Buford  Jr. and  Sally  Huron  Larsen.

He  grew  up in  Kirkwood, Missouri, and  Charlotte, North Carolina,  spending  summers  at his   grandparent’s  home  in  Spread  Eagle  with  loving  family  and  friends.

He  graduated  from  Appalachian  State  University  with  a  major  in  physics  and  philosophy.

On  Sept. 1, 2001, at Spread  Eagle, he was married  to  Laura  Jo  Wollpert.  It was  a  loving  marriage  which  celebrated  20  years.  They welcomed their beloved  daughter, Claire, into the world  on  Aug.  25, 2005.

John  was  a  passionate  skier  and  white  water  kayaker,  experiencing  many  travel  adventures. 

Growing   up  and  throughout  his  life, there  were  many  canine  companions.

He  is  survived  by  his  wife, Laura; cherished  daughter  Claire (16); sister  Shelby (Peter) Merckx; and many beloved  cousins,  nieces,  nephews  and  friends. 

We  have  had  a  golden  life. We  have  had  the  best.

We  will  continue  to  walk  these  trails ... with  all  of  our  dogs.

 