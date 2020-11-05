Bieser, John M. passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020.
He was born Dec. 13, 1954. He grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, attending Kirkwood High School. By trade, he was a musician and a culinarian. John played guitar in several bands in the area, traveled a bit while playing, and enjoyed listening to music and especially great guitarists his whole life.
His cooking skills also took him places, and the family benefited from his excellent meals at many holiday dinners! His favorite hobbies were fishing and coin collecting. John was well known to friends and family as a laid-back, really nice guy.
He will be dearly missed by his sisters Anne Bieser, Jill Lynch, Jean Hildebrand and Mary Davies; as well as nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Fran Bieser. Many thanks to the caring staff at Big Bend Woods. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.