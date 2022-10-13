Deckard, John “Kim,” passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Alice; and loving wife Patti (nee Nugent). He is survived by his children, Leslie (Greg), John, Dan (Emily); granddaughters, Esther and Edith; siblings, Lynn Williams, Jane (Tom) Crane, Terry (Terry) Deckard, Mark (Holly) Deckard, Joe (Cheri) Deckard, David (Holly) Deckard and Julie (Jeff) Clooney; along with nieces, nephews, and great nieces.
Kim — as he was more commonly known — will be remembered as a kind and generous husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle and friend. He was never one to complain and took life’s challenges in stride. In his memory, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund.
Memorial Mass Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, St. Louis, MO 63122.