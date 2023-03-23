Nelson, John K. (Johnny), 53, lost his 15-year battle with several different cancers on March 14, 2023. He was a loving father to Logan, Payton and Jesse; and grandfather to Nora. He was the adopted son of the late Les and Kay Nelson of Kirkwood; and brother to Rusty, Stewart, Cindy, Sandy and Mary. He will be missed by nephews, nieces and friends. He was a friend to anyone who met him.
He was a graduate of the Kirkwood High School Class of 1988 and was a standout athlete. He was the life of a party and his fun and wittiness will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood, 514 E. Argonne, on March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m.