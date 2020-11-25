Moore, John Joseph, of St. Louis, Missouri, died on Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 74.
John was born on July 15, 1946 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His parents Norman and Clara (Schaefer) Moore moved all over the country, but John settled down in St. Louis in 1964. He attended Parkway Central High School and graduated in 1964. In 1970, John married Lynn Remmers, and the couple had two children. He led an exciting and wonderful life, and ran his own interior design firm for decades.
John will be loved and missed by surviving son Alex, daughter Lauren, former wife Lynn, brothers Pat and Tim, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Norman, mother Clara, and sister Judy, as well as his dear aunt Hazel and uncle Frank.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life for John will be held at a later date. John requested in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Doorways at Doorwayshousing.org.