Koch, John Jay, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Beloved son of the late Everett and Gladys Koch; loving brother of Cheryl “Cherry” (the late Jerry) Yost; cherished uncle of Todd (Patti), Mark (Deb) and Scott (Mar) Yost; adoring great uncle of Drew, Brooke, Bryce, Gabby, Gavin and Grayson, Emilia; dear cousin of Lee (Marty) Boergadine. Our dearest relative and friend to many.
Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123, on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at noon. Interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.