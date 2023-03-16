Luntz, John (“Jack”) Keith, born May 18, 1954, gave his final humble and compassionate breath Sunday, March 5, at age 68. He will be lovingly remembered as brother by Jill Garvey (née Luntz); father by James Luntz and Jessica Luntz Wittman; and Papa Jack to Macy, Jack, Maximus, and Ruby.
Having been born and raised in Kirkwood, Missouri, moving back into his childhood home of the late Charles Eliot Luntz and Ruby Mae Luntz (née Crites) enabled him to live his dream of staying local to friends and family while constantly listening to and playing music. Grandkids and music were his everything. Cardinals baseball was extremely important too, but there was no hesitation in setting baseball aside to show the grandkids how to play the vibraphone or trap set; the look of complete happiness on his face in that moment was unforgettable. Music was his mental and physical therapy — it completely freed him.
From James: Dad showed me how to be calm and patient. He taught me how to be humble and honest. His brand of fun and silly was somehow a masterful demonstration on how to break tense moments with humor and serenity. We spent countless hours playing ping pong, him never letting me win. “Again?” He’d say. He taught me a strong work ethic, how to lead from the back. That was his way.
Dad would not hesitate to stop and help a friend or neighbor in spite of his own needs. His demeanor seemed to somehow simultaneously disarm people and ascribe confidence that the guy with the clipboard was their man. When I joined him in the hardware store as a kid, customers would frequently ask him in which aisle some item was located. Rather than correct them, he would just tell them where to find it.
From Jessica: Dad taught us to be kind, helpful, brave, and to let go and have fun. He never told us to do these things, he simply led by example. He was endlessly supportive and nonjudgmental. He never questioned our choices, as he just wanted us to be happy.
We will honor him by living life intentionally, yet light-heartedly; by treating everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of what they have or where they came from; and by giving others anything they need with no expectation of anything in return. We will live as Dad did by treating every moment with our family and friends as the most important thing life has to offer, and will never hesitate to stop and enjoy the music along the way.
In the spirit of dad’s desire to enjoy life, we will of course be having a party. Further details to come. Contact James Luntz or Jessica Wittman for more information as well as sharing private and public media and stories. Please feel welcome to dress casually — dressing in Cardinals gear or Hawaiian shirts is highly encouraged. Musicians bringing their instruments is required!