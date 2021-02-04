John Joseph (Jack) Anderson Sr., retired assistant chief with the Webster Groves Fire Department, died on Jan. 29, 2021. He was 68 years old.
Chief Anderson was a Shrewsbury resident for 35-plus years. He attended All Saints Catholic grade school and University City High School class of 1970. Chief Anderson retired after 36 years from the Webster Groves Fire Department as assistant chief in 2013.
Chief Anderson was born May 25, 1952, to the late Frank and Norma, nee Williams, Anderson of St. Louis. He married Mary Anderson on Nov. 15, 1980. She survives, along with sons Kevin (Jennifer) Anderson of Webster Groves and John Joseph Jr. (Jennifer) Anderson of Webster Groves. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jack, Lucy, Grady and Chelsea Anderson; and siblings Tim Anderson, Deb (Steve) Akers, Bill (Terri) Anderson and Tori (Dan) Laxton.
Visitation is Friday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. - noon, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave. in Shrewsbury. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at the church with Fr. Michael Grosch officiating. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Road. During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face covering rules will be followed.
Memorials may be made out to Siteman Cancer Center or Backstoppers.