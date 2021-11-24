Sheahan, John J. “Jack.” Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Nov. 16, 2021. He was the beloved husband for 65 years of the late Dorothy J. Sheahan (nee Cook); beloved father of Linda Sheahan, Sharon (Steve) Bachman, Mary Pat Sheahan, Dorothy (Pat) Tupa, Kathy (Jim) Strohmeyer, Julie (Tony) Leon, John, Jr. (Bridget) and Paul (Lori); and grandfather to 11.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law Marian Burkhardt and Elizabeth A. Cook. He was preceded in death by brother Andrew E. Sheahan (Bettie); sister Emma Marie Sheahan; brother William T. Sheahan (Patti); brother Timothy D. Sheahan (Helen); and brothers-in-law Paul E. Cook and Brookes Burkhardt. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Jack was born on March 7, 1925, to Andrew T. and Hanora M. Sheahan in Arcadia, Missouri. He graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory in 1942. Jack was drafted in WWII and served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class 1st Headquarters Special Troops XXXVI Corps from Nov. 2, 1943 – Sept. 6, 1945. He then attended Washington University and graduated in 1949 with a degree in business.
Jack married Dorothy J. Cook, daughter of the late Paul W. and Adele F. Cook, on June 10, 1950. He worked for Laclede Bond & Mortgage Company from 1949 to 1955. Jack co-founded the Sheahan Investment Company in 1955 with his brother, Andy, and was later joined by his brother, Bill. They sold their business to Clayton Savings & Loan , which was headed by their brother, Tim, in 1982 — the firm then became Sheahan Financial Company. Jack continued as a mortgage banker with the company until his retirement in 1990. After a brief retirement, he and Andy resumed working independently as mortgage bankers focused on construction loans. Jack fully retired in 2005. During his career, he served as the first President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Missouri from 1976-1978 upon the organization’s formation. Jack also served as President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of St. Louis from 1974-1976, and on the North County Landmark Bank Board.
Jack and Dorothy were members of Westborough Country Club for 43 years, where they took up their favorite sport, golf. He later served as president of the St. Louis District Men’s Golf Association. Jack and Dorothy made many lifelong friends and many happy memories from Westborough. They were both members of Annunciation Church since 1953. Jack and Dorothy moved to Webster Groves where they spent almost all of their married lives in the house they built in 1953. Jack will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, easy manner and devotion to his wife, children and siblings.
Services: there will be a Memorial Mass at Annunciation Church at 12 W. Glendale Road in Webster Groves on Nov. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. Jack’s nephew, Fr. William Sheahan, SJ will concelebrate with Fr. Mike Esswein. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will precede the Mass from 9-10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaminade College Preparatory or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.