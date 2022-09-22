Heagney, John, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, at age 65 after a brief illness while vacationing in Arizona with family.
John and his wife Diane (Jones) celebrated their 40th anniversary on March 27, 2022. In addition to Diane, he is survived by daughter Melissa, son Daniel and grandson Silas John Pyatt, the light of his life.
John was brother to Phil (Barb Prosser), Rick (Kathleen), Gina (Jim Tobin), Anne (Rick Roth), and Adele (Mike Woolard). He was an uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, and his mother, Dorothy (Henderson).
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street, St. Louis, Missouri, from 1 to 5 p.m.
To honor John’s love of history, memorial donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust — battlefields.org/give/donate-tribute — or to St. Louis University High School — sluh.org/giving/online-giving.