McHenry, John Goff, Feb. 14, 1947 — July 29, 2022.
John loved life and lived his dash with unending passion. He is the forever Valentine to Gayle (Heilweck) McHenry; father to John Angus McHenry and Hannah Marie (Jared) Fechter; Pops to Mack and Quinn; brother to Carolyn (McHenry) Elwess; neighbor to the Crosscreek Knickmeyer Crew; and friend to many.
John spent most of his days in Webster Groves. He was in the WGHS class of ’65 and made a difference in this life as a teacher at Edgewood Children’s Center for 39 years.
As a co-host to Blursday at KDHX for 29 years, he shared his passion for the rhythm and blues. John built our home out of oak and pine timbers and retired there, circled by family and friends.
Please join us for a soul-filled musical celebration of his life on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. at the Knickmeyer Barn, 6300 Crosscreek Road, Cedar Hill, Missouri. All are welcome!