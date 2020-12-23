Sanders Jr., John G. “Jack,” age 93, passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Jack’s beloved wife, Marion, and a son, Brad, both preceded him in death. He was the father of Jeff (Leslen) Sanders; grandfather of Regan (Jonathan) Horn, Ross (Mallory) Sanders, Jordan (Brianne) Sanders, and Jenna (Brandon) Cowling; and great-grandfather of eight. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Marie and John G. Sanders, Sr.; and sister Rosemary and her husband, Frank Johnson.
He was born in September of 1927, a South St. Louis city kid from the start, playing stick ball in the alley and riding the streetcar on Grand Avenue to Sportsman’s Park to catch a glimpse of a Browns game. After graduating from Cleveland High School in 1945, Jack went directly into the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Eglin Air Force base and served as a clerk and coder from 1946-47.
Following his discharge from the service, Jack began his career in sales with The Maune Company of St. Louis. This is where he met the love of his life, Marion, and formed a lasting and dedicated bond for 67 years. Always in the sales field, Jack took a new job as sales manager with Thau-Nolde Dental Supply in the mid 1970s until his retirement.
Free time was spent gardening and tinkering or working on projects at their homes in Kirkwood and Webster Groves, all under the watchful eye or direction of Marion. They made frequent weekend escapes to the Lake of the Ozarks, where they had built a second home and enjoyed 30 plus years relaxing on the lake.
Jack was loved by friends and family, who enjoyed his great sense of humor. Cocktails and dinner out or in with friends were a weekly occurrence. He liked to sing or whistle while he was doing things, never professionally but he probably could have. Jack was both a gentleman and a kind, gentle person with a big heart.
For the last three years, Jack has been in the care of Garden View Care Center, Valley Park. The staff at this facility provided a level of compassion and care that did not go unnoticed. “Everyone loved Jack!”
Due to the pandemic, services will be immediate family only, with no public visitation. A celebration of Jack’s life may be held on a future date. Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood is handling the funeral arrangements.
Jack enjoyed assisting the Salvation Army. The family requests for any expression of sympathy to consider a donation to support The Salvation Army.