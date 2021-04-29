Finch, John F., born Sept. 15, 1935, passed away peacefully in his home on April 20, 2021, at age 85.
He is survived by his children, Chris (Sue), Amy (Stephen Paschen), Peter (Christine), and Adam (Rebecca Heermann); their mother, Linda Erbe; his grandchildren, Andrew (Laura Knosp), Colin (Caitlin Seaks), Cameron (Catherine Zollar), Michael (Kelly Murphy), Emily, Kaitlin, and Norah; and two great-grandchildren.
John’s career at Alumax brought his family to St. Louis in 1965. He retired in 1997. John loved spending time fishing at his childhood vacation place on Wampler Lake. He will live on through all of us that were blessed to be a part of his life and legacy, and all that we learned from him. Family memorial services planned for the summer.