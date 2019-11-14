Hines, John Edward, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, at the age of 90, and joined his beloved wife of 43 years, Anne E. Hines, who preceded him in eternal life on Oct. 5, 2015. John was born on Aug. 21, 1929 in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Michael John Hines and Barbara (Hoppe) Hines. He is survived by his sister Anna Clark of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, his children, Kathleen Craven Dyche (David) of The Woodlands, Texas, Barbara Melton (Stephen) of St. Louis, Missouri, Dorothy Leone (Joseph Picchione) of Riverside, Rhode Island, and Michael Hines of Baltimore, Maryland, and his step children, Jenifer Borg (Andy Kretzer) of Arnoldsville, Georgia, Peter Borg (Kim) of Lithia, Florida, and Susan Borg of Annapolis, Maryland, two nephews, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury, Massachusetts on Nov. 23, 2019. John requested contributions be made to Holy Redeemer Church, 17 Joy Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119, or to a charity of your choice. For the full obituary or to leave sentiments, visit www.kalmermemorialservices.com