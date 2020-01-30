Staples, John E. With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John (Jack) Staples on Jan. 14, 2020. John (Jack) Staples was a well-respected man who practiced dentistry in Kirkwood for over 40 years. He is survived by his daughter Caryl-Lynn, son Christopher and grandchildren Victoria, Nicholas, Mackenzie, Madison and Douglas. There will be no services at this time.
