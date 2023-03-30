Evans III, John E., passed away on March 25, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (née Lynch); daughter Mycroft; and three nieces and one nephew and their children. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty (née Carpenter); father, Jack; sister, Claire Martin; and sons, Barrett and Brian.
John was born in Pittsburgh on March 27, 1936. John was an avid learner, attending Mercersburg Academy and Williams College before completing a master of science degree in mechanical engineering at MIT.
During his time in Cambridge, he met his wife, Phyllis. They married in 1963 and eventually settled in Kirkwood, where they raised two children. John was a kind, loving and active father, building a playhouse for the neighborhood kids, helping with sports teams and setting up an elaborate train set most Christmases.
John’s professional career as a mechanical engineer included working on the team that designed the McDonnell Douglas F15, thermo regulation systems for chemical plants at Monsanto, and silicon wafers for FruCon & MEMC. Mid-career, he made an adventurous professional detour, starting a housing rehab company, completing four houses in Webster Groves. He also taught thermodynamics at Forest Park.
A dedicated volunteer, John did a stint as section chairman for ASME, volunteered with SCORE for 15 years including serving as chairman, and was treasurer for Kirkwood Garden Club where he played a key role in organizing the club’s garden tour.
In his downtime, John enjoyed outdoor activities, including wildflower photography, bird watching, hiking, sailing and skiing. Avid travelers, John and Phyllis took a number of international trips. His favorites included a hiking trip in the Canadian Rockies, touring a missile station, and a day’s sail on an America’s Cup sailboat. He especially loved family time at Innsbruck.
A Funeral Mass was held at Laclede Groves Chapel on Thursday, March 30, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: UMSL’s “Finish your Degree,” or American Parkinson’s Association, which helped John and his wife as his health declined. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.