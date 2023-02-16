Lively, John David, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 100, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Campbell) Lively; dear father of Jane Stevens, Elizabeth “Tinker” (Gene) Young, and the late David Lively; loving grandfather of John (Whitney) Stevens, Thomas (Krystalyn) Stevens, Douglas (Jessica) Lively, Daniel Lively, Anna (Darren) Knox, Anne (Ben) Fisher, and Rebecca (Robert) Petersen; great-grandfather of 17; and dear friend of Janet Sanders.
John was born in Sacramento, California, on Jan. 18, 1923, to John David Lively, Sr. and Anna Thuener. His family moved to St. Louis, where he attended John Burroughs School, graduating in 1940. He then began studies at Washington University. He left Washington University in 1942 to join the United States Merchant Marines. He made his first sailing in 1943, followed by his graduation from the Merchant Marine Academy in 1944. At that time, he also received an ensign’s commission in the U. S. Navy. During his duty in WWII, he sailed to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea.
In 1945 John married the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Rombauer Campbell of Kirksville, Missouri. John returned to Washington University in 1946, earning a BS in mechanical engineering in 1947. He began his engineering career with Natkin Corp. and worked for Fruin Colnon, Frigid Sales, Guarantee Heating and Cooling, and in later years HBE. However, he spent the bulk of his career as an independent consulting engineer designing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and fluid handling systems for commercial industrial, institutional, and residential applications throughout the U.S. He retired in 1985 but came out of retirement in 1996 to create designs for the Plant Relocation of Western Wire Products.
His favorite pastimes were studying history and gunsmithing. John was best known for his sense of humor, integrity and loyalty. He lovingly cared for Pat during her five-year illness prior to her death in 2000. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Visitation one hour prior to the service at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or The Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.