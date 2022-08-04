Cullinane, John, was entered into rest Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was the dear spouse of Mary V. Cullinane (Heggs); and dear father of Bonnie Cullinane (Tim Moore) of Maryville, Tennessee, and Marilyn Cullinane (Brian Hill) of Greenville, South Carolina.
John was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Marilyn Cullinane. He was the loving Papa of Addison Cullinane, Oliver Hill, and Megan (Stroud) Crytzer; dear cousin of Seth Mason; and dear friend of Richard (Susan) Stroud and Greg Stroud.
John was a professional musician in his early years, as well as a music reviewer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper. After receiving two degrees from Washington University in St. Louis, he graduated from Saint Louis University Law School and simultaneously obtained a master’s degree in hospital administration.
During his law school education, John was a managing editor of the Saint Louis University Law Journal and a special editor of the law and healthcare division. John practiced law as a healthcare attorney for 38 years.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. A private service will be held at a future date.
Contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood, Missouri.