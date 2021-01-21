Berner, John Carl, was born Aug. 19, 1954, and passed away Jan. 17, 2021. He was the son of the late Jim Berner, Sr. and Gwen Zeiter Berner. John was the loving father of daughter Jaye Berner; brother to Jim Berner (Ryan and Ben) and sisters Julie (Bob) Graves (Jessica, Katie, Karey), and Jennifer (Andy) Parker (Tessa, Taylor and Bobby).
He loved Jesus, Jaye, family, friends from California and Houston, neighbors, Sunday AA Group, Des Peres Dierbergs employees and mailman Chris. He knew no strangers. Donations to Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, Alcoholics Anonymous, cancer research or Mercy Health.