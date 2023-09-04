Check out over 80 exhibitors selling one-of-a-kind fine art and handcrafted items, plus holiday plants, baked goods and more at the Unique Boutique at John Burroughs School, 9243 Clayton Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19. Proceeds benefit the JBS Parents Council.
Admission is $7 per person, but free for those 18 and under. Admission provides access for both days. All tickets sold prior to Nov. 18 will be entered into a raffle to win four green seats to a 2024 St. Louis Cardinals Game.
The UKRAFT food truck will be on site both days offering sandwiches, wraps and bowls.
Learn more and purchase tickets in advance at jbsuniqueboutique.com.