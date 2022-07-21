Kovac, John Blase, 80, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Beloved husband of 52 years to Carol Ann Kovac (nee Drevs); loving father of Julie Kovac, Lisa Kovac, and John (Kim) Kovac; cherished grandfather of Austin and Kaelynne Kovac; dear brother of David Kovac and Kathleen Kovac; dear brother-in-law of Robert (Margaret) Drevs and the late W. Gregory Drevs; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
John was a longtime owner of Kovac County Refrigeration Service Co. Inc., having purchased the family business in 1978. He continued working until his passing and had no intention of stopping. He long ago passed the age when people would ask: “When are you going to retire?”
John and Carol were longtime parishioners at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Faith and family were central in his life. His two grandchildren brought him much joy.
Memorial visitation on Thursday, July 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Mary Culver Home, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122. www.boppchapel.com