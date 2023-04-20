Nerviani, John “Big John,” passed away peacefully at his home and surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Mary Nerviani (nee Gestring); dear father of Sheri (Will) Straughn and Stacie (Grant) Guirl; dear brother of David (Renee) Nerviani; dear grandfather of Kelsey and Andrew Straughn, Ashley and Alexander Guirl and Liam Straughn; proud great-grandfather of Maceo; dear uncle and friend to many.
John was born on Oct. 15, 1946, which is also the day the Cardinals won the seventh game of the World Series against the New York Yankees. He was an avid sports fan and passionately rooted for his St. Louis Cardinals and his Alabama Crimson Tide football team. He was devoted to his family and attended all of their youth sports from soccer to lacrosse to dance.
Memorial service on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m.
John asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given in loving memory of his father, the late Sgt. William Nerviani, USMC, Ret. to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, The Cooper Center, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172-1776.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.