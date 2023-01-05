Van Sant IV, John B., 88, and formerly of Barrington, Illinois, peacefully passed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis County, Missouri. He leaves a son, Karey (Sue Jolly) Van Sant; daughter, Lisa (Ray) Redieske; daughter-in-law, Linda Devitt; grandchildren: Ray (Delora) Redieske, Jr., Nicholas (Stephanie) Redieske, Samantha Redieske, Stephanie Van Sant, Malindi (Zack) Van Stanley, Stephanie Redieske, Savannah Van Sant, Joshua Van Sant, and Alan G. Van Sant; great-grandchildren: Christian Redieske, Sierra Redieske, Dominick Redieske, Brandon Redieske, Annabelle Czyz, Olivia Redieske, and Ben Redieske; great-great-grandchildren: Aubrey White, Reagan White, and Asher Redieske; sister, Nathalie Van Sant; brother, Bruce (Rosa) Van Sant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Those loved ones preceding John in passing include his wife of 60 years, Janice (Murphy) Van Sant; his son, Rev. John B. Van Sant V; his brother, Alan Lee Van Sant; and his parents: Alan and Nathalie (Whitmore) Van Sant of Glen Ridge, New Jersey.
John attended Hillsdale College, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He married Jan in 1957. From 1957 to 1959 he served two years with the U.S. Army. Following his military service, John worked for many years in agricultural chemical production and sales, where he enjoyed getting to know and serving his clients. John and Jan lived in many different parts of the country before settling in Barrington for over 45 years. As a retiree, he also worked part time as a school bus driver, a job he enjoyed, especially when the students called him “Papa John.”
John was a faithful follower of Christ throughout his life. He served God’s people as a Stephen’s Minister, Sunday school teacher, choir member, Kingdom Weekend Leader and deacon. John loved sharing his faith and celebrating all God had done for him in his life. He also loved spending time with family and friends — playing golf, enjoying board and card games, traveling, camping in National Parks, snow skiing, and interacting with youth of all ages.
Services were held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Palatine, Illinois, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Private burial at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church — www.pop.church/give.