Hartmann, John Allen, was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Kirkwood, Missouri, the ninth child (of ten) of August and Magdalena (Ahner) Hartmann. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1950, took business classes at Washington University, and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956 as a communication center specialist. He was stationed in Korea on Chodo Island for 13 months, then at the radar station in Othello, Washington, achieving the rank of Airman First Class.
He married Irene Martha Scharrer on Aug. 20, 1954, in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and to this union four daughters were born. He was president of Hartmann Florist, a greenhouse florist business, from 1956 until 1985, growing cut chrysanthemums and pom-poms, hanging baskets and bedding plants. He sold bedding plants at the Kirkwood Farmer’s Market and ran the Christmas Tree stand there for many years as well. Following his extended career in floriculture, he worked as a numismatist (coin expert) for Scotsman Coins.
John was a lifelong resident of Kirkwood and a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, being baptized and confirmed there. While in the Air Force, he helped start and name Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Othello. At Concordia, he loved the Men’s Bible Study group and reading Scripture portions to the congregation on fourth and fifth Sundays.
John was a member of the St. Louis Growers Association, the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was an avid Cardinals, Blues and Rams fan. He loved golf, fishing, gardening, bowling, softball, bridge and poker. One of his fondest memories as a veteran was joining an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in August 2017.
John will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Irene, to whom he was married over 66 years, as well as by his daughters and sons-in-law: Beverly (Ralph) Flori; Martha (Kevin) Hasting; Jane (Kevin) Schumache; and Sarah (Ben) Burkemper. He will also be missed by his 11 grandchildren: Corey, Kelly, Theresa, Katie, Andrew, Ashley, Aleisha, Mihaela, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Anne; and five great-grandchildren: Jada, Isaiah, Preston, Noah and Elias. He leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and friends as well.
John was pre-deceased by his parents and his nine siblings — Gus, Fred, Gertrude, Helen, Robert, Martin, Ruth, Norma and Richard.
The burial will be private. A memorial celebration of life for family and friends will be held in 2021. If interested, please leave your contact information on the online guestbook at www.stlchapelhill.com. Information about a virtual visitation next week will also be available on that website.
