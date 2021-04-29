Plag, John Albert, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Crickenberger) for 66 years; loving dad of son, Mark Plag (Darlene) and daughter, Susan Blank (Richard); loving grandpa to grandchildren Jason Plag (Ann), Nathan Plag (Alexandra), Ryan Blank, and Chloe Blank; and great-grandpa to Daxton Plag.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 25, 1928, to parents Dr. Albert F. Plag and Erma H. Plag. He grew up in St. Louis. He graduated from Drury College and then from University of Missouri - Columbia with a master’s. He then served a two-year service in the U.S. Army in Frederick, Maryland, where he met his wife, Jean Crickenberger. A year later, they were married and moved to Wilmington, Delaware.
He returned to St. Louis and worked for LeGear Medicine Company, Keene Food Services and McDonnell Douglas in various purchasing management positions. He retired in 1989, and enjoyed spending his time serving at Central Presbyterian Church, serving with a group of friends at Sunshine Ministries, gardening, playing cards, golfing, woodworking, traveling, spending time with family and attending various small group Bible studies through the years.
A memorial service will take place at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive (at South Hanley Drive), Clayton, Missouri, 63105, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. The memorial service will also be available via livestream at https://vimeo.com/542389416. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church.