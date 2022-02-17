Garcia, Joe Michael, of Desoto, Missouri, was born Jan. 2, 1961, in Bell County, Texas, to Lazaro and Dora (nee Jimenez) Garcia, and entered into rest Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Festus, Missouri at the age of 61 years, 0 months, and 17 days.
He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Garcia; two children, Lorlina Garcia and Kristin Scott; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, George Garcia, Iris Arriola, James Garcia, Ruth Trevino and Rita Longo; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Mike was a loving husband and father and doting grandfather, as well as a loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and special friend to many.
Memorial will be held at a later date. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com