Dennis Hannon owes many of his readers an apology. He wrote a news story in the Oct. 11 Webster-Kirkwood Times titled: “No Easy Solutions to Kirkwood’s Growing Number of Panhandlers.” Mr. Hannon writes that if you don’t give to panhandlers, you are a “less kind-hearted person” and your dilemma is not how to help but how to get rid of panhandlers. This is opposed to the “kind-hearted person” who faces the dilemma of “to give or not to give.”
But then he states that sociologists recommend not giving to panhandlers because it encourages more begging and abets whatever bad habits got the person into their situation in the first place. Am I a “less kind-hearted person” for following the advice of sociologists?
Mr. Hannon closes his article by stating that if Kirkwood police continue to deal with the panhandlers they will simply move on to Sunset Hills. Does Mr. Hannon know that Sunset Hills has an ordinance against panhandling? Maybe that’s why the panhandlers walk the center and side medians only on the Kirkwood side of the I-44 exit near St. John Vianney. It’s against the law on the other side of the bridge in Sunset Hills. And it’s against the law in Crestwood too.
I’m not for “getting rid of them.” I’m for helping them out of their situation. I believe in job training and mentoring. I have hired individuals with problems and know first hand that many of them, given enough time and attention, turn their lives around.
Kirkwood