Cross, Joanne Marie (nee Hautly), Kirkwood High School Class of 1964, passed away surrounded by her family on April 23, 2022.
She was preceded in death by husband, Chuck Cross; parents, Rudy and Darlene Hautly; brother, Rudy Hautly, Jr.; and son-in-law, Greg Garrett. She is survived by daughters Dawn Ruehl, Tracy Garrett, Denise Francis, and Becky Jones and son-in-law Terry Jones; grandchildren Kelsey Cross-Nightengale, Matthew and Michael Garrett, Abbie, Zoe, and Caroline Jones, and Nate Francis; and siblings Elaine Pellegrini and Jerry (Kathy) Hautly. She was aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend, and “other mother” to many. Joanne’s heart always had room for one more.
Services were held this week. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health Foundation-St. Louis or NAMI-St. Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.