Bess, JoAnne, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, at the age of 84. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard Bess. She was the loving mother of James (Valerie), Jerome, Mary (Chris) Kanzler and Laura; and dear grandmother of Christopher, Clayton, Bartholomew, Katherine (Dustin) Smith and Jack.
A lifelong resident of St. Louis, she grew up in the Bevo Mill area and attended St. John’s Catholic School. Upon graduation, she entered the convent, where she became a teacher and developed lifelong friendships. After leaving the convent, she continued teaching for several years but eventually retired after marrying Richard and starting a family. When she returned to work, she forged a very successful career as a real estate agent. Her “golden” years included working at the Cardinals Team Store in Busch Stadium and The Bug Store in Kirkwood, where she loved running into people she knew.
She loved spending time with family and friends, especially if it involved watching a Cardinals win! She was an avid gardener, swimmer, and traveler. Her many close friends and family were a source of great joy in her life.
Celebration of life to take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Laclede Groves Chapel, 711 South Laclede Station Road, St. Louis, MO 63119.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of JoAnne can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Missouri Botanical Garden.