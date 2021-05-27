Auinbauh, Joanne (nee Hunt), passed away at age 92 on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Cress Auinbauh, whom she married on Valentine’s Day, 1953; loving mother of Kathleen Auinbauh Richmond (Ron), Michael Cress Auinbauh (Susan), and David Auinbauh (Marianne); dear grandmother of Kimberly Auinbauh, Pamela Auinbauh Rauh (Alex), Melanie Auinbauh Anderson (David), Kerry Auinbauh Taylor (Corey) and Jacob Cress Auinbauh (fiancée Michelle Martignoni); and great-grandmother of Parker, John, Colten, Samantha and Fern.
She was born in Monett, Missouri, on Sept. 17, 1928, to Luther I. and Minnie E. (nee Keeton) Hunt. She was the youngest of six sisters and one brother. She met her husband, Cress, at McDonnell Aircraft, and worked for many years at Webster University, where she made many lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, donate an act of kindness to those in need. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.