Hannaford, Joann V., 92, of Iowa City and formerly of St. Louis, died unexpectedly from a recent diagnosis of metastatic colon cancer on Friday, April 2, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. A private family gathering is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to organizations that support literacy, child protection advocacy, food pantries and animal shelters are appreciated.
Born July 23, 1928, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the daughter of Rudolph and Gladys (Coon) Feldt, Joann grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1946. She later received her Bachelor’s degree in English from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, and taught English in rural Iowa.
She married high school classmate Jack M. Hannaford in Beatrice on July 14, 1952. The couple began their life together and raised their family of three children in Webster Groves (St. Louis), Missouri. She moved to Iowa City, Iowa, in 2010.
Joann was a strong, independent woman who gave more than she accepted in life. For decades, she provided a home for international students of ministry, delivered Meals on Wheels, and continually helped the disadvantaged. She was an international traveler with deep interests in other cultures and spent a lifetime promoting diversity. Often “impatient” and “spicy,” she enjoyed engaging in political banter. She appreciated history, art, movies, classical music, cats and her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “G-Sal.”
Survivors include her children: Jane Hannaford-Brunk (Brad) of St. Louis, Missouri; John Hannaford (Lori Wallrath) of Coralville, Iowa; and Julie Hannaford (Jeff Heaney) of West Yellowstone, Montana; and three granddaughters: Eyrica, Teah and Layla.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2001, and a brother, Jerry Feldt, in 1974.
