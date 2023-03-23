Felling, Joan (nee Freund), age 92, passed on March 21, 2023. She was formerly of Kirkwood. Visitation is Monday, March 27, at Bopp Chapel — see their website for time. Funeral Mass at St. Peter in Kirkwood on Tuesday March 28, at 10 a.m.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 1:47 am
