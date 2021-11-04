Fann, Joan, of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born March 30, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Joseph and Evelyn (nee Hoffmeister) Fann and entered into rest Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Kirkwood, at the age of 86 years, six months and 15 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Vernon Fann and Karen Fann.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Brenda) Fann; lifelong friend and companion, Susan Slaughter; six nieces: Tamara Fann, Teresa Murphy, Linda Meiser, Cathy Murry, Terri Clark, and Tonya Killough; many dearly loved great nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Daisy; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Joan graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in 1952. She had been a member of the following churches: Riverview Gardens Baptist Church; Ferguson Baptist; and her most recent church, Kirkwood Baptist. In 1969, she started her 30+ year journey with the Saint Louis Symphony, working her way up to manager and director of group sales. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial Service Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by Memorial Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 North Woodlawn Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122. Memorial donations may be made to the Saint Louis Symphony, Stray Rescue, and Open Door Sanctuary.
Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.