Koch, Joan Ellen (Nee Laciny) of Hillsboro Missouri, born Feb. 15, 1951, gently slipped away on Sept. 2, 2019, ending many years of profound debilitation due to MS. Beloved wife and best friend to Joseph Koch. Loving mother of Wonder Koch and Star Craven. She was a dear sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. We shall always treasure her sweet spirit, clever intellect, and silly sense of humor. We love you, Joanie.
Get the Scoop!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
–
The Lodge Des Peres
$20
Tatreez and Tea… wear your art on your sleeve, a celebration of Palestinian culture, will be… Read more
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31