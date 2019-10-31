koch

Mrs. Koch

Koch, Joan Ellen (Nee Laciny) of Hillsboro Missouri, born Feb. 15, 1951, gently slipped away on Sept. 2, 2019, ending many years of profound debilitation due to MS. Beloved wife and best friend to Joseph Koch. Loving mother of Wonder Koch and Star Craven. She was a dear sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. We shall always treasure her sweet spirit, clever intellect, and silly sense of humor. We love you, Joanie.